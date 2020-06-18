1.5 million new registered as unemployed in a week in the United States
June 18, 2020
Photo: Nam Y. Huh Archives Associated Press
The number established for the week of 8 June 13, is “in decline” but it is to be compared with a revised increase (1,566 against 1,542 initially estimated) for the previous week.
The new applications for weekly unemployment benefits in the United States amounted to 1.5 million last week, a number that exceeds the expectations of analysts, according to figures released Thursday by the department of Labor.
Analysts expected $ 1.35 million for new applications.