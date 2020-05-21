10-3-2, the new code of rallies [VIDEO]

| May 21, 2020 | News | No Comments

A maximum of 10 persons coming from at most three households will be able to meet together, but without forgetting to maintain a spacing individual of two metres. Always to the outside.

May 20, 2020 13: 24

Updated at 23h41

Olivier Bossé

The Sun

As of Friday, all Quebecers will be able to accommodate family and friends in their yard to a maximum of 10 people. But it may be not our best, since the hair salons not will re-open as on the 1st of June, and not everywhere.

To hold these rallies in legally and safely, the three numbers to remember : 10, 3 and 2. A maximum of 10 persons coming from at most three households will be able to meet together, but without forgetting to maintain a spacing individual of two metres. Always to the outside.

“Public Health has given us the green light to go ahead with some measures of relaxation with respect to the gatherings outside. Therefore, as soon as Friday, as soon as may 22, in two days, it will be possible to make gatherings outside restricted to certain conditions very important,” announced Wednesday, the deputy prime minister Geneviève Guilbault, who was the media point of 13h in replacement of the prime minister Legault.

On the 70th day of the crisis, the COVID-19 in Quebec, Ms. Guilbault has announced that green light to rallies dressed in green and with a mask manufactured by the company of sports clothing Peak, of Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures. Mask that it has removed for his remarks, and to answer questions.

The vice-premier of Québec Geneviève Guilbault at a press conference in Quebec city, Wednesday

The canadian Press, Jacques Boissinot

Since a few days, the message is clear within the government Legault. All of the elect caquistes appear in public or on social networks with a cover face.

“A new habit it is necessary to develop, it is necessary to cultivate” encourages the vice-prime minister from Quebec. Even those of colder regions such as Québec, where she is the responsible minister and mp.

My dog, not my hair

“Public Health has also given us the green light to reopen gradually all that is personal care, beauty care and health care private. One thinks, among others, to hair salons and clinics of dentist that will be able to reopen may be”, she continued.

This will be on Monday, June 1, everywhere in Quebec for the oral health care and therapeutic. “Such as physiotherapy, psychology, optometry, social work, marriage & family therapist, nutrition…” enumerated the minister of Health and social Services, Danielle McCann, during the official announcement made in the afternoon. The complete list can be found on the website Quebec.ca/coronavirus. The grooming care for the animals are part of it.

For the retail of personal care and cosmetic, the greater Montréal region and the MRC de Joliette are for the moment excluded from this phase of déconfinement.

To DISCOVER : the detailed map of The Covid-19 prepared by Benoît Lalonde, head of practical work and research in the Department of geography, and Stéfano Biondo, cartothécaire at the Centre GéoStat of the Library, Université Laval

Starting June 1, residents of Montreal, Varennes or Assumption, for example, will be able to pay to cut the hair of their dog, but not their hair. Half the population of Quebec.

The field of body care and aesthetic employs 49 000 people in 4000 companies, in Quebec.

As for the other sectors, the standards Commission, equity, health and safety in the workplace (CNESST) has produced a guide to return to work. The employer to provide its workers with the required protective equipment.

If public Health can only “strongly recommend” wearing a mask artisan on the part of customers, there is nothing to prevent a trade to impose criteria additional to the input, it is said.

As the retail trade, these companies will have an external entrance to reopen. The businesses in the shopping centers still need to wait. Other businesses such as spas do not form part of this phase of déconfinement.

The elderly over 70 years of age or with chronic diseases will have any benefit to receive care at home, if possible.

And attention! repeat the authorities. “It is always a test, these new cases. We are trying a new business. If we see that there is an adverse effect on contagion, we will go back,” insisted the deputy prime minister Guilbault.

71 new deaths

The balance of the day was state of 71 new deaths related to the COVID-19 formalized in the previous 24 hours. Since the first death from the pandemic reported in Quebec on march 18, 3718 Quebecers have died because of the disease coronavirus.

The number of new cases, 578, was under 600 for a second day in a row. The last time it happened dates back to march 29 and 30. There was at this time 3430 confirmed cases, while we are now down to 44, 775.

The number of hospitalizations has been revised downward from approximately 250 patients who are being treated in environments that are so-called non-hospital, for example, centers for convalescence or rehabilitation. In 1516, the number of hospitalized patients is, however, down 20. Of those 1516, 183 are in the intensive care, three more than the day before.

Infographic The Sun



Le Soleil

