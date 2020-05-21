A maximum of 10 persons coming from at most three households will be able to meet together, but without forgetting to maintain a spacing individual of two metres. Always to the outside.
Share
May 20, 2020 13: 24
Updated at 23h41
Share
10-3-2, the new code of rallies [VIDEO]
Olivier Bossé
The Sun
As of Friday, all Quebecers will be able to accommodate family and friends in their yard to a maximum of 10 people. But it may be not our best, since the hair salons not will re-open as on the 1st of June, and not everywhere.
To hold these rallies in legally and safely, the three numbers to remember : 10, 3 and 2. A maximum of 10 persons coming from at most three households will be able to meet together, but without forgetting to maintain a spacing individual of two metres. Always to the outside.
“Public Health has given us the green light to go ahead with some measures of relaxation with respect to the gatherings outside. Therefore, as soon as Friday, as soon as may 22, in two days, it will be possible to make gatherings outside restricted to certain conditions very important,” announced Wednesday, the deputy prime minister Geneviève Guilbault, who was the media point of 13h in replacement of the prime minister Legault.
On the 70th day of the crisis, the COVID-19 in Quebec, Ms. Guilbault has announced that green light to rallies dressed in green and with a mask manufactured by the company of sports clothing Peak, of Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures. Mask that it has removed for his remarks, and to answer questions.