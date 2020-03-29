10-month-old son Megan Markle has a new best friend
Now the Prince Archie has a new friend
The other day the best friend of the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, British fashion designer Mischa Nonu gave birth to a boy, who was given the name Leo. The newspaper “Daily Mail” reported that 35-year-old designer, who is married to oil tycoon Michael Hesse, revealed in an interview: “Our lives changed forever. We love him more than you can imagine. Can’t wait to share each new accomplishment of his life.”
In this case, the journalists emphasize that 10-month-old Prince Archie appeared best friend. After all, it is safe to say that now newborn son Mischa Nonu will grow and play with the son of Megan and Prince Harry. Recall that Prince Archie Harrison was born on 6 may 2019.
By the way, Mike and the 33-year-old Michael Hesse were married in 2019. At a magnificent celebration with his congratulatory speech was also made by the Duchess of Sussex!
We will remind that on March 26 it became known that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has left his temporary home in Canada and settled permanently in Los Angeles. According to the newspaper “The Sun”, Harry and Megan flew to Los Angeles on a private jet before the border between Canada and America were closed because of the pandemic coronavirus. It is believed that the couple and their son Archie to start a new life in a house not far from Hollywood, where, according to the sources, the spouses “have to live in prison.” The publication reports that the move was planned for some time. Buckingham Palace has not yet given any comments on this issue.
This step is certainly unexpected, given the current global crisis in health and the subsequent news that the father of Prince Harry, Prince Charles, suffers from a mild form caused by a virus COVID-19. An important factor influenced the move of the Royal couple, no doubt, was the fact that Megan’s mother Doria, Redlan lives in Los Angeles where she works as a yoga teacher.
The news was published just before news broke that Megan got the role in articulating a documentary Disney. The fact is that according to the official statement of the Royal couple, the couple decided to abandon the privileges of high-ranking Royal family. From 31 March this statement will officially enter into force. Megan and Harry will not give up social obligations, however, the pair have to find new sources of income.
Thursday, March 26, the project Disneynature has announced the release of a new documentary film about wildlife called “Elephant”. The film is dedicated to the relationship between the mother elephant Shani and her son Jomo. And to announce the new release took 38-year-old wife of Prince Harry Meghan Markle.
The film will be available on trimmingham service Disney+ from 3 April this year. Thus for this work the family of Megan and Harry won’t get a cent – all funds will be used to help Fund the elephants “Elephants Without Borders” (“Elephants without borders”).