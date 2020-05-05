11 200 health-care workers absent
Photo: Jacques Boissinot The canadian Press
The prime minister François Legault will be focusing on the pandemic of COVID-19.
The highlights of the day
- 794 new people reported as positive, for a total of 33 417 confirmed cases
- 1821 hospitalized persons (+49 ), including 218 to the intensive care unit (+0)
- 118 new deaths, for a total of 2398 people.
- “The main problem that we have, as yet, it is the lack of staff,” said François Legault. Some 11 200 persons are absent, the health care network.
Visits and outings are permitted in NURSING homes: Quebec up, from the 11th of may, some of the bans put in place due to the pandemic.
