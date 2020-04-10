11 677 cases of coronavirus in Quebec
Photo: Jacques Boissinot The canadian Press
François Legault
- 765 new people reported as positive, for a total of 11 677 confirmed cases
- 733 people are hospitalized (+ 54), of which 186 to the intensive care unit (- 10)
- 25 new deaths, for a total of 241
The number of people with the COVID-19 continues to grow four weeks after the beginning of the state of health emergency throughout the territory of québec.
The authorities identified a total of 765 cases of confirmed more on Friday, the number of individuals reported positive from 10 912 Thursday at 11 677 on Friday. “It is to reach the top of the wave “, noted the prime minister François Legault. “And, the wave is less high than elsewhere, less high than what we had anticipated “, he added.
The head of government announced on Friday the deaths of 25 people additional suites of the new coronavirus. The number of persons in care increased decreased from 196 persons 186 persons. “Our hospitals are more under control than other places in the world,” said Mr. Legault.
It has reiterated its intention to restart the québec economy over the ” coming weeks “. “Courage, the hope is there ! The beautiful days to come “, he promised before responding to questions from journalists.
Other details will follow.