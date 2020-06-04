$ 11 Million in private camps certified
The minister for Education and responsible for the records of sports and recreation, Isabelle Charest, during his announcement Tuesday
2 June 2020 17: 20
Olivier Bossé
The Sun
Giving $ 11 million for the day camps, private, certified, as they had requested, Québec expects that all young people who wish to can register this summer. But the government Legault does not want to impose anything.
“The requests that have been made by the Association des camps [in Quebec], it was at the height of $ 11 million. We meet exactly these needs. I imagine they have done the calculations according to be able to respond to all of their clientele. We will see to what extent the parents make the request and how it is organized,” said the minister for Education and responsible for the records of sports and recreation, Isabelle Charest, during his announcement Tuesday.
The day camps have the green light from the public Health to open at the end of the school year, at the end of June. They will be forced to form groups reduced approximately to half, to provide personal protection monitors, more numerous, and more use of premises to comply with the separation distance prescribed for two meters.
This grant of $ 11 million key 84 camps that operate on 144 sites. A been normal, they are 150 000 small Quebec to attend these day camps, private certified.
Day Camps, public
On the side of the day camps at public managed by municipalities, it is 200 000 young people who participate. The agreement between the ministry of municipal Affairs and the cities is not yet concluded. But “it will be at a height higher than $ 11 million to support the camps municipal so that they too can provide a service for our children,” confirms Ms. Charest.
Impossible to know how many of these 350,000 children will want to register in the camps of days post-COVID-19.
“Various surveys that have been made by the Association des camps. We are talking about approximately 70 % of the children who would participate in the camps. It is difficult to predict just by survey, as we will see in the coming weeks, said the minister.
“I think the experience of schools in all regions of Québec, from the CMM [Montreal metropolitan Community], and Joliette, ensures that the parents are more ready to go to day camps. [The families of] Montreal have not lived the déconfinement schools, but, again, it will have to see. But what was important, I think, was to announce as quickly as possible the funding so that we can make these camps-there.”
The minister Charest is confident that with this money, “in theory, if the calculations are good, they should be able to offer the camps at the height of what they usually do”.