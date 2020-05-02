114 death of Quebec, the state of emergency is extended to Montreal
Montreal remains one of the hardest hit by the novel coronavirus in the province.
There are 114 new deaths from coronavirus in Quebec, for a total of 2136. The balance of cases rises to 29 656 cases, an increase of 1008.
Not surprisingly, the state of emergency has been renewed until may 5, on the territory of the Montréal agglomeration to cope with the pandemic COVID-19.
Decreed the 27th of march last, the state of emergency grants special powers to the metropolis, especially in relation to the mobilisation of its police and other human and material resources required to fight to the COVID-19.
Montreal remains one of the hardest hit by the novel coronavirus in the province with 14 599 people infected, as of Saturday afternoon, on the 29 656 confirmed cases on Saturday in the province.
Of this number, 2136 Quebec have succumbed to the COVID-19 and 222 people were in the intensive care unit at the hospital.
The national director of public health, Horacio Arruda, on Friday announced a new plan for the screening of the COVID-19 in Quebec to accompany the plan of déconfinement.
The number of daily tests will be significantly increased for different groups of the population, symptomatic, with about 100,000 tests per week. He said that special attention will be paid to Montreal-North, where the transmission of community is present.
In addition, the minister of municipal Affairs and Housing, Andrée Laforest, was asked late Friday afternoon carried forward to the new all advance polls, or any elections until 26 June 2020. In total, 43 by-elections are referred to. The situation will be reconsidered in June in relation to the manner of recovery of the elections, including the dates for the elections.
Loto-Québec
Loto-Quebec announced Saturday that it allowed businesses that have a storefront to sell new lottery tickets.
The company will reopen its terminal sales in the shops that have an outdoor entrance.
However, she recalled that the sale of lottery retailers located in shopping malls, including the lottery stand, ” remain suspended until further order “.
In Canada
There has been more than 862 000 tests administered in Canada up to now. About 7 % of them have detected the disease, said Saturday the head administrator chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam.
The tests have helped to detect 55 572 confirmed cases and probable in the entire country. The COVID-19 has caused the death of 3391 Canadians.
Distribution of cases in the country, according to the most recent balance sheet provincial and territorial : 29 656 cases in Quebec, including 2136 death ; 17 119 event in Ontario, of which 1176 death ; 5573 case in Alberta, of which 92 death ; 2145 case in British Columbia, including 112 deaths ; 959 case in Nova Scotia, including 29 deaths ; 415 cases in Saskatchewan, including six deaths ; 279 cases in Manitoba, including six deaths ; 259 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, including three deaths ; 118 cases in New Brunswick, 116 cured and 27 cases in the Île-du-Prince-Édouard, of which 24 were cured and 11 cases in the Yukon, nine of which were cured ; five cases in the Territories-the North-West, all are healed ; only one case in Nunavut.
These balance sheets provincial and territorial addition to the 13 cases, all cured, by the passengers repatriated from the cruise ship Grand Princess on march 10.