120 new cases of COVID-19 in Quebec
Photo: Ryan Remiorz Archives The canadian Press
The highlights of the day
- The Québec deplores 42 new deaths related to the COVID-19. Eleven deaths occurred from Wednesday to Thursday, and 31 before the 10th of June.
- The total number of those infected going on to 54 383 (+120)
- 637 people are hospitalized (-53), of which 65 to the intensive care unit (-7).
There were 58 more cases in the Montreal region, for a total of 26,873. The balance sheet was 5702 cases in Laval and 7670 in the Montérégie region.
The other developments of the day
The federal deficit this year could reach $ 256 billion due to the pandemic of COVID-19, according to the parliamentary budget officer. This result, published in a report made public Thursday morning, is the combination of a total of federal expenditures in the emergency assistance estimated at $ 169 billion, and a historical decline of economic production.
An important step of déconfinement of the retail trade in the Montreal region will be reached in a few hours with the re-opening of shopping centres on Friday. This permission granted by the health authorities in quebec for the dozens of shopping centres located on the territory of the communauté métropolitaine de Montréal (CMM) and the MRC of Joliette, in the Lanaudière region.
The port of the cover face will be mandatory for all users of the public transportation in Toronto from the 2nd July next. The eleven directors of the Toronto Transit Commission voted Wednesday in favor of the coming into force of this measure.
After a be suitable for months of the difficulties related to the crisis of the coronavirus, many employees are reconsidering what counts the most for them in terms of their career, according to a new study from Robert Half, an international firm of recruitment of staff. Nearly half of the professional Å“working in offices who were interviewed (47 %) reported that they no longer feel the same thing with regard to the work due to the pandemic.
One Quebecer in two (46 %) would be better prepared financially if another major crisis were to occur within 5 years, 48 % would be too much, and only 6% less, indicates a survey Question Retirement carried out in collaboration with SOM.