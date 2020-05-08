121 new deaths : “Montreal, it is fragile. The rest of Quebec, this is paradise” [VIDEO]
The prime minister of Québec, François Legault, the president of the treasury Board, Christian Dubé, and the national director of public health, Horacio Arruda, arrive for their press conference, in Quebec city, Thursday.
May 7, 2020 13h01
Updated at 19h04
Olivier Bossé
The Sun
The déconfinement in the greater region of Montreal is postponed for another week, to may 25. But “the rest of Quebec, this is paradise!” said Horacio Arruda. In addition to returning to work, and maybe win a new premium if they are working in the health, people under 70 years of age will be able to keep their grandchildren.
“I hope that it will get better, one day, on the other side of the rainbow. I truly believe”, has released the national director of public health of Quebec, Thursday, at the end of press conference. About the situation which, at the dawn of a déconfinement gradual, does not seem to be improving, statistically at least.
The balance sheet showed a total of 121 new deaths related to the COVID-19 listed in 24 hours in Quebec, the single deadliest day for the coronavirus in three weeks, excluding the update of the 1st of may.
The reference to the rainbow become a symbol of this crisis is not accidental on the part of Dr. Arruda. Not more than the classic sung by Judy Garland in the Wizard of Oz, when the young Dorothy dreams of better days on the family farm. Before the storm the happe and prevails in a magical world.
“We just refer to a week in Montreal. Montreal, it is fragile. The rest of Quebec, it is paradise. It is simply that, it is two worlds completely different,” he said.
Quebecers have officially succumbed to the COVID-19 are 2631. The number of cases climbs 911 to reach 35 238. In our hospitals, 1836 sick of the COVID-19 are processed, including 224 to the intensive care unit. Two statistics-the key that will keep for several weeks.
Except that they are concentrated in the Montreal area, where the staff in caring for them continues to miss.
“There are about 1000 beds available in the greater Montreal area. The problem is that we don’t have the staff with these beds-there”, explained the prime minister, François Legault.
“If tomorrow morning, there was an increase in spread of the virus in the Greater Montreal area, we would not have the staff to deal with this increase.”
$ 70 Million for premiums of more
From there the decision “to postpone for another week the opening of shops in the Greater Montreal area, and then to postpone for one week the opening of schools, day-care services. This will now be may 25, if, and only if, the situation improves, among other, on the side of the staff,” said Mr. Legault.
The prime minister supported his decision of a few numbers. Of the 121 people reported dead from the COVID-19 Wednesday-Thursday, 104 lived in Montreal (86 %). If it extends to Laval (6), the Laurentian (2), Lanaudière (5) and the Montérégie (2), have is at 119 out of 121 (98 %). For 61 % of the population of Quebec.
The islands of Montréal and Laval are 2008 dead, for 76 % of deaths and 29% of the population.
The government regretted the absence of 11 600 workers in the health network in quebec. Either by infection or by fear of the COVID-19. And half of those who are on the floor are working part-time.
The president of the treasury Board, Christian Dubé, accompanied, therefore, MESSRS. Legault and Arruda to announce new premiums for some 100,000 health workers who are fighting against the SARS-CoV-2. An expenditure of $ 70 million per month for the quebec State.
A person would add up to $ 1,000 for his pay check after four consecutive weeks full time in a centre for older people where there is at least one case of infection with the novel coronavirus.
Another bonus of $ 2000 per month is added to attract “all the employees of the network of health and social services who would be willing to temporarily transfer from one region to Montréal, Laval and Montérégie regions that are considered warm, and to come and lend a hand”.
These people will be accommodated at the hotel at the expense of the State, ” said Mr. Dubé. It also suggests to engage in couple or in a group of a few friends.
To keep, but not for dinner
MESSRS Legault and Arruda have had to defend what looked like a volte-face carried out the day before on the age of return to work in time COVID-19. After having long pointed out that people aged 60 years and over were to be kept at the shelter, the decision to allow the 60 to 69-year-old to return to work on Monday outside the Montreal metropolitan Community, among others in schools and day care centres, has raised some eyebrows.
“As explained in the Dr Arruda, the standard of the two meters, the people did not know what it was, two months ago; they now understand better. […] The situation is evolving… Is what you want to deprive a person of 65 years of go to work, a person in good health? It is a question of balance, and then there has been an evolution through the weeks,” explained the prime minister table of mortality rate by age group in hand.
The 60 to 69 years accounted for 6.5% of deaths are listed, and 9.6 % of the cases detected.
“It is important to understand, 91 % of the people who died in Quebec since the beginning of the crisis were 70 years or more. […] Of course, the question that arises is : where do we draw the line? This is not an exact science, but Dr. Arruda and public Health to assess a risk-controlled, a reasonable risk or small, this is for people under 70 years of age.
“We need to find a balance between the risk to health and the possibility of living somewhat of a normal life. It is important to say, there is no zero risk. […] But we judge that it is a risk that is limited to the bottom of 70 years, of course unless it has health problems.”
Dr. Arruda has re-opened a little the door, but half, allowing grandparents less than 70 years to go to keep their grandchildren next week, if the parents must return to work.
“Grandparents can go there. They will have to make the hygiene, wearing a mask for certain types of procedures, etc, will bring this consistency there. However, it will not be the time to invite grandma to a dinner if it is not to keep the children”, he warned.
