13-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and brad pitt wants to run away to the father
Despite the fact that the divorce of Angelina Jolie and brad pitt were completed in 2019, they have been unable amicably to resolve the issue with children, of which they have six.
According to rumors, the actress is asking for sole custody to get the heirs out of their father.
Brad tries to do everything to prevent this.
Anyway, now three daughters and three sons of famous Hollywood couples can meet his father only with her mother’s permission. As recently discovered by journalists of the portal, New Idea, not happy with this situation almost none of the children. And most of all from a lack of paternal care is suffering 13-year-old Shiloh.
Daughter Angie and brad, who has been wearing very boyish or unisex clothing, wants to run away from home of his mother. The insider hinted that in the native land girl experiences stress. “The house of brad — for the salvation of Shiloh in difficult times. She’s much quieter than Angie,” insists the anonymous.
“Of course, Shilo, like other children, loves and respects his mother, but she wants to live in a relaxed atmosphere, and now the house Angie about this and not talking” — said the source.