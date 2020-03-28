13-year-old Shiloh asks brad pitt “to save the family from the coronavirus”
Foreign media reported that Shiloh feels bad about the pandemic, and requests a stellar father to be there. According to 13-year-old heiress, only the Pope can protect them from the threat of infection.
Children of Angelina Jolie and brad pitt live with my mother. According to foreign tabloids, the 44-year-old actress strictly follow their schedule.
Angelina worries that children may lag behind the school program, so every morning before wakes 16-year-old pax, 15-year-old male, 13-year-old Shiloh (now forced to walk with crutches) and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne and forces them to do homework.
Newspaper the Mirror has shared the information of an insider who informed who from the star the heirs of the hardest undergoing quarantine due to coronavirus and wants in this hard time, next was dad, not mom.
According to the source, Shiloh felt to be with brad “more secure” and asks 56-year-old actor “to save the family from the coronavirus”. Pitt will be happy if the daughter will move in with him, but it will have to seek the consent Jolie.
The insider noted the special bond between father and daughter, and said that in moments of anxiety 13-year-old heiress has always found support and peace with the father.