14 000 tests per day: why Quebec can’t?
Quebec was as early as 8 may have increased its testing capacity to 14 000 tests per day.
May 21, 2020 19h27
Updated at 21h04
Elizabeth Fleury
The Sun
While Quebec is déconfine more, the testing capacity of the COVID-19 has not reached the 14,000 tests a day as promised. The ministry of Health puts forward two hypotheses to explain the problem: that is, that with the arrival of the good weather, the number of people presenting with symptoms compatible with the COVID-19 decreases, that is people do not move into clinical testing.
Quebec was as early as 8 may have increased its testing capacity to 14 000 tests per day. According to the data of the ministry of Health, between 8 may and 19 may, it is an average of 10 900 daily tests which have been carried out.
“Several hypotheses may explain that the network does not 14 000 samples per day: 1. With the arrival of the good weather, the number of people with symptoms of fever, cough, breathing difficulties, or loss of sense of smell, with or without loss of taste may be decreased. 2. People do not move in the clinical screening”, explains by e-mail, a spokesperson for the department, Marie-Claude Lacasse.
Ms. Lacasse points out that despite the increase in the number of samples, the number of positive cases decreases in the last 10 days, “which could reinforce the first hypothesis”.
The ministry of Health also observes a decrease of the screenings on the weekends and holidays, ” adds the spokesman, who assures that “we continue to work to ensure that the samples will be available for all those who need it”.
A few days ago, the national director of public health, Dr. Horacio Arruda, had referred to a problem of availability of staff to explain the non-achievement of the objective of 14 000 tests a day.
According to the ministry of Health, six new professionals (other than nurses) may now be tested, or audiologists, dentists, dietitians-nutritionists, dental hygienists, speech pathologists and physiotherapists.
In a communiqué issued in the evening, on Thursday, the university Institute of cardiology and pneumology of Quebec (IUCPQ) has announced that a team of volunteers had “responded positively to the call of the health network to the places where the COVID-19 has struck the hardest,” and that she had left Quebec on Sunday to go travel around for two weeks the streets of Montreal in a mobile unit screening.
Legault was “not happy”
While hammering out that Quebec was “one of the places in the world where one tests the most”, the prime minister François Legault reiterated on Thursday that he was “not happy” to see that the target of 14 000 tests per day had not yet been reached. “I want to do more, I’m very impatient”, he said in English during the press briefing daily from the government.
Dr. Horacio Arruda, for his part, explained that “there are several challenges to this capacity of 14 000 tests”, without, however, detailing these challenges.
“We’re going to do more. […] We want to increase the number of tests, and stabilize it [from the may 8, the testing capacity was varied from 8 981 13 169 tests per day],” assured Dr. Arruda, while suggesting that the target of 14 000 tests could be increased. “We have even more ambitious goals. It is a machine that we need to nurture”, he said.
According to him, “it seems that people [in the network] may have refused to administer tests”. “There may be problems of interpretation on the eligible groups [as it is seen in the National Capital, among others]. There will be clarifications to this effect”, he promised.
The national director of public health is also of the opinion that the serological studies will have “a better picture of the situation in Quebec.”
Serological studies: not yet, no plan
It is known, however, still little is known about the famous serological tests which will be carried out in the province to determine how many people have actually contracted the virus, and the extent to which they are immune.
About these serological tests, the ministry of Health says that “orders have been made”, but that it is “still too early to pronounce on their usefulness”.
“Studies are underway. For the moment, the guidelines of the public Health as to the serological tests are limited to planning studies of seroprevalence among certain populations in order to assess the proportion of these groups have been in contact with the virus COVID-19. No date has yet been set for the use of their use”, we responded, by email, a ministry spokesperson, Marie-Claude Lacasse.
Ms. Lacasse states that commands some kits for serology have been carried out “so that laboratories are able to first proceed to the evaluation of the quality of these kits, which is an essential step prior to their use.”
It has not been possible to find out from the ministry how these serological studies will be conducted in Quebec, how many people will be tested, and that will be it.
Draft pan-canadian
However, it is known that serologic studies will be performed across the country in the framework of a vast research project the pan-canadian. At least one million blood samples could be collected in the population over the next two years in order to determine what proportion of Canadians have antibodies specific to the COVID-19, and the extent to which they confer immunity.
In addition to helping to better understand the COVID-19, the serological studies could contribute to the development of treatments and vaccines.
On 12 may, Health Canada approved a first serological test, the test Link, of the Italian DiaSorin. A second test has been authorized Thursday, is one of the company Abbott.
In a press release, the american company, which already provides in Canada its molecular test COVID-19, indicates that it plans to start exporting its serological tests ARCHITECT in the country this week and ship 30 million worldwide by the end of the month of June.