$ 14 billion to the provinces: Trudeau says he has agreed with “certain regions” [VIDEO]

| June 19, 2020 | News | No Comments

Justin Trudeau passage at a café in Chelsea, on Friday.

June 19, 2020 10h52

Updated at 13h49

Lina Dib

The Canadian Press

Catherine Lévesque

The canadian Press

OTTAWA – as Quebec continues to claim that its share of the $ 14 billion provided by Ottawa for the re-post-epidemic be paid without any conditions, Justin Trudeau makes it clear that other provinces are willing to yield on this point.

“I’m very confident that we will be able to announce good news for some regions soon,” said the prime minister, on Friday, when asked where were the negotiations with the provinces.

Thursday evening, the prime ministers of the country talked on the phone, for the 14th time since the start of the pandemic.

“The conversations continue, and the negotiations are progressing,” just, first, say Mr. Trudeau in French. And then, when it responded to the same question of an English journalist, he has added this detail on “certain regions”.

For Quebec, Mr. Trudeau has assured that its offer, with conditions, is all the same “flexible”.

“Yes, there will be conditions, but it also recognizes a lot of flexibility within these goals, because different provinces have different realities. For example, in Quebec, they made direct purchases of personal protective equipment. (…) It is nearly so (…) to repay loans. Rather than send their masks when they don’t need it, we are going to repay them for the masks they have bought”, he argued.

The $ 14 billion, and municipalities

During this time, municipalities have reiterated their request for at least $10 billion.

The Federation of canadian municipalities (FCM) adds the four “requirements” to this request.

It would be necessary that the cities in the country to receive “at least $ 10 billion in operating funds emergency”, we must protect essential services, including safe drinking water and collective transport, and the funds must be distributed “swiftly and directly”. Finally, and most importantly, the share of the $ 14 billion that would go to the municipalities should be “clearly specified” to the provinces that receive money from Ottawa.

The prime minister Justin Trudeau has made his / her point of press daily to Chelsea, a few kilometres north of Gatineau on Friday.

Patrick Woodbury, Right

Municipalities warn that they will have to make cuts in essential services if there is no financial support sufficient to Ottawa to face the consequences of the first wave of the epidemic of the COVID-19.

“To cut the budget for snow removal, road maintenance, reduce the budget for essential services… these are decisions that we will have to take,” said the mayor of Laval, Marc Demers, during a call in a video conference with the media on Friday morning.

Mr. Demers and the other mayors present on the call were concerned about the slowness and opacity of the discussions that took place between Ottawa and the provinces to distribute the $ 14 billion. “At the present time, it is not sitting at the negotiating table, we do not know what is going on,” reported the mayor of Laval.

Ottawa has already agreed to pay earlier than planned the $ 2.2 billion of the Funds of the federal gasoline tax, a direct assistance from Ottawa to cities that is distributed each year.

Mr. Trudeau did not want to say if in its terms to the provinces requires that a specified portion of the $ 14 billion goes to municipalities.

“I think it is not unreasonable to say that, in addition to take care of a level of government that is not directly under our influence or control, it is expected that the level of provincial government, who has responsibility for cities, contributes to these cities too,” he simply said.

Number of cases

There has been more than 2 295 000 tests administered in Canada since the beginning of the pandemic. We spend an average of 36 000 tests per day in Canada. The disease was detected by only a little more than 1 % of these tests.

Up to now, it has recensé100 565 confirmed cases and probable in the entire country. The COVID-19 has caused the death of 8346 Canadians.

Distribution of cases in the country, according to the most recent balance sheet provincial and territorial: 54 550 cases in Quebec, including 5375 deaths; 33 095 case in Ontario, of which 2564 death; 7579 case in Alberta, including 152 deaths; 2783 case in British Columbia, including 168 deaths; 1061 case for Nova Scotia, of which 62 deaths; 708 case in Saskatchewan, including 13 deaths; 308 cases in Manitoba, including seven deaths; 261 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, including three deaths; 164 cases in New Brunswick, with two deaths; 27 cases in the Île-du-Prince-Édouard, all cured and 11 cases in the Yukon, all healed; five cases in the Territories-the North-West, all healed; no cases in Nunavut.

These balance sheets provincial and territorial addition to the 13 cases, all cured, by the passengers repatriated from the cruise ship Grand Princess on march 10.

+

COVID-19: news of Justin Trudeau on 19 June

CPAC

Le Soleil

