June 19, 2020 10h52
Updated at 13h49
$ 14 billion to the provinces: Trudeau says he has agreed with “certain regions” [VIDEO]
Lina Dib
The Canadian Press
Catherine Lévesque
The canadian Press
OTTAWA – as Quebec continues to claim that its share of the $ 14 billion provided by Ottawa for the re-post-epidemic be paid without any conditions, Justin Trudeau makes it clear that other provinces are willing to yield on this point.
“I’m very confident that we will be able to announce good news for some regions soon,” said the prime minister, on Friday, when asked where were the negotiations with the provinces.
Thursday evening, the prime ministers of the country talked on the phone, for the 14th time since the start of the pandemic.
“The conversations continue, and the negotiations are progressing,” just, first, say Mr. Trudeau in French. And then, when it responded to the same question of an English journalist, he has added this detail on “certain regions”.
For Quebec, Mr. Trudeau has assured that its offer, with conditions, is all the same “flexible”.
“Yes, there will be conditions, but it also recognizes a lot of flexibility within these goals, because different provinces have different realities. For example, in Quebec, they made direct purchases of personal protective equipment. (…) It is nearly so (…) to repay loans. Rather than send their masks when they don’t need it, we are going to repay them for the masks they have bought”, he argued.
The $ 14 billion, and municipalities
During this time, municipalities have reiterated their request for at least $10 billion.
The Federation of canadian municipalities (FCM) adds the four “requirements” to this request.
It would be necessary that the cities in the country to receive “at least $ 10 billion in operating funds emergency”, we must protect essential services, including safe drinking water and collective transport, and the funds must be distributed “swiftly and directly”. Finally, and most importantly, the share of the $ 14 billion that would go to the municipalities should be “clearly specified” to the provinces that receive money from Ottawa.