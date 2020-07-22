142 new cases of COVID-19 in Quebec
Photo: Adil Boukind Archives The Duty
The ministry of Health reported, on Wednesday, of 142 new cases of COVID-19 in Quebec, bringing the total number of people infected in the province to 57 938.
Four new deaths were recorded, for a total of 5662, while the number of hospitalizations decreased by 12 to reach 235.
Among these hospitalizations, 16 are intensive care, one more than the day before.
The samples taken on 20 July amounted to 12 217, for a total of 1 086 940.
In Ontario also the number of victims remains high, with 165 new cases. The province reported two deaths since the previous day.
The other developments of the day
An adult who works at the day camp Jean-de-Brébeuf in the Hull sector, of Gatineau, has received a positive diagnosis at the COVID-19 last Monday.
The epidemiological investigation conducted by the public health department of the Outaouais was established that eight persons, children and staff members, present a moderate risk of infection with the sars coronavirus and should be placed in administrative segregation.
The premier of New Brunswick, Blaine Higgs, for his part, said that his province is hoping to create a “mini bubble” with the province of Quebec by the 1st of August.
This bubble would allow residents who live near the border of Quebec-New Brunswick to go back and forth between the provinces without having to be isolated for 14 days.
Finally, the pandemic COVID-19 will have serious consequences to several employees of the Group, Sportscene, owner of The Cage.
Despite the progressive reopening of its dining, Group Sportscene has fired some 660 employees, in addition to put the key under the door of the four institutions.
Its president and chief executive officer, Jean Bédard, said that the company could not recall “all of the 2,200 employees were temporarily laid off last march” in the wake of the closures caused by the pandemic.
