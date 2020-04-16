143 new deaths due to the COVID-19 in Quebec

Photo: Jacques Boissinot The canadian Press
The national director of public Health, Horacio Arruda, prime minister François Legault and the minister of Health and Social Services, Danielle McCann

The highlights of the day

  • 143 new deaths, for a total of 630;
  • 15 857 confirmed cases of COVID-19;
  • 1018 patients, therefore, 209 in the icu.

143 nouveaux décès dus à la COVID-19 au Québec

The balance sheet of the Quebec now stands at 630 deaths due to the COVID-19, a jump of 143 attributable to a change in methodology, according to François Legault.

Other details will follow.

