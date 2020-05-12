15, 000 signatures for the maintenance of road checks in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean
A petition calling for the retention of police roadblocks has collected nearly 15,000 signatures in less than three days.
Share
May 10, 2020 19: 35
Updated 22.25
Share
15, 000 signatures for the maintenance of road checks in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean
Myriam Arsenault
The Daily
A petition asking the government Legault to maintain the controls on the road to Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean has received more than 15,000 signatures in less than two days. Its founder, Cindy Dufour, hope that it will enable elected representatives to reverse their decision, so that the dams must be raised to the 11th of may.
Ms. Dufour has seen many petitions about other regions of Quebec, in the last days. It is in the seeking that for the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean that she has noticed that there were just not yet. It has, therefore, taken things in hand and quickly found signatories.
“In the last days, I had about five signatories to the minute. This is a clear message to the people that support this request. I want the government listens to us, and that he knows how much we have of fears. Our economy is fragile and the health of our world is, too. He is simply asking us to protect them, ” she said, in a telephone interview with The Daily.
According to her, many Montrealers leave the hot zone of the virus to come and take refuge in the region, as of Monday. Even if the gatherings are prohibited, they are still likely to have cottages in the area, which they will use to flee. The proximity of these dwellings and the use of common areas will take several of them to neglect the rules of social distancing, think Ms. Dufour.
“It is a system of self-defense, if I’m with my family somewhere where there is a danger, I’ll save myself where it is more safe and, in this case, these are in the more remote areas “, she continued.
The state of the regional economy concerned greatly the instigator of the petition, which has seen many businesses suffer from the pandemic. She can’t imagine what would happen if a second wave of contamination affected the region. “If it closes the companies here, a second time, many will not survive. They come only to leave again, quietly, but at least it’s not to the point of death “, she added.
It is too fast and too early, to Mrs. Dufour. For his family, for the citizens of the region, it is that the government withdraw its decision. Cindy Dufour is in discussion with elected officials in order for his petition to visit as early as Sunday evening in the office of the prime minister. If the deadline for the final withdrawal of the controls is very tight, she thinks maybe she will come with her petition to get them back fairly quickly.