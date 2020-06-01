$ 150 MILLION for the purchase of tablets and laptops for schools
The government of Quebec is injecting$ 150 MILLION to buy tablets and laptops for students.
Québec is injecting $ 150 million to enable schools to make full of digital equipment in preparation for the next school year.
According to estimates by the ministry, there are nearly 80 000 students who do not have access at this time to the necessary equipment to continue their learning at a distance. With this amount, it would be possible to acquire at least 200 000 tablets and laptops.
This was announced by the minister of Education and higher Education, Jean-François Roberge, in a press release issued Sunday morning.
Although the scenarios for the school year are not yet final, the minister’s cache not since the start that he wants a return to all of the students in the classroom in September, but its press release states that”it is important that the school network is ready for any eventuality as early as next fall”.
The acquisition of tablets and laptops will be prioritized. The centres of school services will therefore need to make their needs known to the department of Education by June 19.
Another part of this funding will also be used in the training and guidance of school personnel.