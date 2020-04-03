1612 cases of infection on the island of Montreal
Photo: Paul Chiasson, The canadian Press
The boulevard René-Lévesque in downtown Montreal, Monday,
The territory of the island of Montreal now has 1612 cases of infection with the coronavirus, a jump of 251 cases in 24 hours. The data released Monday by the regional Directorate of Montreal public health, reveal that it is in the borough of Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grace, and in the city of Côte-Saint-Luc, the cases are the most numerous, followed by Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie.
The urban agglomeration of Montreal saves nearly 47% of the contamination cases identified in the province. CDN-NDG has a total of 161 individuals who received a positive diagnosis at the COVID-19, while Côte-Saint-Luc is 107. Follow Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie, with 80 cases, the Plateau-Mont-Royal and Ville-Marie, with both 67 cases as well as LaSalle, 66 cases, and Outremont, 56.
These data have been updated on Sunday evening at 18: 30. This is the first since the beginning of the crisis of the coronavirus that the regional Directorate of Montreal public health publishes detailed data by cities and boroughs.
Of the 33 boroughs and cities listed on the island of Montréal, only the city of Senneville no case. Montreal Is not in the lists that one and the Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, two.
The territory of the CIUSS Centre-Ouest-de-l’île-de-Montréal remains the area where is concentrated the largest number of cases with 417, but the DSP reports that, for 472 files, the original sector has not yet been identified.
Number of confirmed cases by district
- Ahuntsic–Cartierville 54
- Anjou 9
- *Baie-D’urfé 2
- *Beaconsfield 10
- Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grace 161
- *Côte-Saint-Luc, 107
- *Dollard-des-Ormeaux 17
- *Dorval 7
- *Hampstead 18
- *Kirkland 7
- Lachine 19
- LaSalle 66
- L’île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève 5
- Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve 40
- *Montreal Is 1
- Montréal-Nord 26
- *Montreal-West 3
- *Mont-Royal 18
- Outremont 56
- Pierrefonds–Roxboro 26
- Plateau-Mont-Royal 67
- *Pointe-Claire, 11
- Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles 41
- Rosemont–La Petite Patrie 80
- *Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue 2
- Saint-Laurent 40
- Saint-Léonard 17
- *Senneville 0
- South-West 46
- Verdun 36
- Ville-Marie 67
- Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension 41
- *Westmount 25
*City-related
Source: Health Montreal
