163 new cases of COVID-19 in Quebec

| July 24, 2020 | News | No Comments

163 nouveaux cas de COVID-19 au Québec

163 nouveaux cas de COVID-19 au Québec

The Fleurdelysé above the parliament of Québec

July 24, 2020 11h27

163 new cases of COVID-19 in Quebec

The canadian Press

MONTREAL – one Hundred and sixty-three new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Quebec on Friday, bringing the total number of people infected with 58 243.

A new death has been reported, for a total of 5663.

On account Friday, a hospital stay of less, to reach a total of 220. Among these, 12 are in intensive care, a decrease of two.

The samples taken on 22 July amounted to 16 383, for a total of 1 118 048.

The other developments of the day

Ontario reports 195 new cases of the COVID-19 Friday, plus three new deaths.

Twenty-seven of these new cases have been reported in the Ottawa region.

Some regions of this province, including Hamilton and Niagara, are passed Friday in step 3 of the déconfinement.

In addition, a hospital in the south of France is currently testing a new test which would determine in just a few seconds, if a patient is infected or not by the coronavirus.

The device is tested in a hospital in Lyon for three months and is entering its second phase of testing.

The device has been compared to a breathalyzer, since the patient is only asked to blow into a tube.

To DISCOVER : the detailed map of The COVID-19 prepared by Benoît Lalonde, head of practical work and research in the Department of geography, and Stéfano Biondo, cartothécaire at the Centre GéoStat of the Library, Université Laval

Le Soleil

