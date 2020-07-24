163 new cases of COVID-19 in Quebec

| July 24, 2020 | Health | No Comments

163 nouveaux cas de COVID-19 au Québec

Photo: Adil Boukind Archives The Duty

The Duty and

The canadian Press


11: 35 pm

  • Health

One hundred and sixty-three new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Quebec on Friday, bringing the total number of people infected with 58 243.

A new death has been reported, for a total of 5663.

On account Friday, a hospital stay of less, to reach a total of 220. Among these, 12 are in intensive care, a decrease of two.

The samples taken on 22 July amounted to 16 383, for a total of 1 118 048.

The other developments of the day

Ontario reports 195 new cases of the COVID-19 Friday, plus three new deaths.

Twenty-seven of these new cases have been reported in the Ottawa region.

Some regions of this province, including Hamilton and Niagara, are passed Friday in step 3 of the déconfinement.

In addition, a hospital in the south of France is currently testing a new test which would determine in just a few seconds, if a patient is infected or not by the coronavirus.

The device is tested in a hospital in Lyon for three months and is entering its second phase of testing.

The device has been compared to a breathalyzer, since the patient is only asked to blow into a tube.

To see the video

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *