19 cases of coronavirus in childcare services since the reopening
Photo: Renaud Philippe The Duty
The minister welcomed this, given the scale of the pandemic of the COVID-19 in the community.
Since the progressive reopening of custodial services, 11 may, 19 cases of coronavirus have been reported.
It is the minister of the Family, Mathieu Lacombe, who pointed out this figure, on the occasion of a press conference to announce the grants on the reconciliation of work and family-studies on Monday in Montreal.
“When you look at the balance of the whole operation, since the reopening, there are only 19 new cases have been reported in an educational day care service to children. We talk about the reopening in the cold area : anywhere in Quebec, it was the 11th of may, and in Montreal on the 1st of June, ” noted the minister of the Family.
“If we put all that together, only 19 new cases, it is very little, not to say marginal. Therefore, I am confident for the rest of the things, ” he commented.
In total, since the beginning of the pandemic coronavirus, these are 87 cases that have been reported in the whole of childcare services in Québec, the minister said Lacombe.
“It’s very, very little […] considering, that it has welcomed thousands of children, when even, in the network every day, in thousands of facilities,” he stressed.