19 employees infected, the IGA Veilleux of Lévis farm for the end of the week
The grocer of the route du président-Kennedy has announced its closure on Friday night on Facebook.
April 25, 2020 9: 00 am
Updated at 17h48
The IGA extra Veilleux and Girls of Lévis, forced to close its doors at the end of the week due to an outbreak of the COVID-19 key 19 employees, will reopen its doors Monday.
The parent company Sobeys-IGA has confirmed the re-opening of the grocer of the route du président-Kennedy on Saturday lunchtime while the decision to temporarily close had been taken just the day before.
“The store has been completely disinfected in the night from Friday to Saturday and it was reviewed the protocol. Don’t be concerned. Everything will be correct for the re-opening on Monday,” says the Sun Anne-Hélène Lavoie, spokesperson of the banner.
Without wanting to talk about flaw in the protocol, Ms. Lavoie said that it is necessary to remind employees of the importance of social distancing. Earlier in the day, she had confided to the Sun that the application of this concept still represents “a challenge”, according to his words.
On Friday, the administration of the IGA announced its closure on the social network Facebook.
“[…] A part of our employees has, unfortunately, been infected (according to the results of the tests COVID-19). No wait, we immediately isolated these employees and any other employee who has been possibly in contact with them, and have made the complete disinfection of the store by a firm approved”, explains the executive. The service of orders online and by phone was also suspended. All activities will resume on Monday.
Saturday morning, Sobeys-IGA reacted a first time to this announcement. “We take the situation very seriously, and exposed them to Ms. Lavoie. We already knew last week that five employees had been tested positive [editor’s NOTE: The Sun had reported the situation]. When we received the other 14 results on Friday, we took the decision to temporarily close the store.”
These 19 employees infected, it is necessary to add the other 22 who are in quarantine as a precautionary measure. The supermarket employs 175 workers.
“We are working with public health. There is a whole protocol of inquiry that is triggered when it happens, ” she adds. We try to find out in which department the employee is infected has worked? With any other employee, was he? Or with whom he dined”, illustrates the spokesperson.
On its page Facebook, the grocer said, however, having applied measures of hygiene and safety recommended by the department of public health. On this same page, some internet users, customers of the place, recovering, precisely, to question the rules of precaution in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
According to the spokesperson, it would be surprising that a client may have been infected by visiting the IGA Veilleux discussions held by his organization with public health.
The Sun has contacted the CISSS Chaudière-Appalaches, usually reluctant to comment on specific cases. By e-mail, the CISSS stresses “that the employer has put in place quickly all the measures recommended by the public Health”.
The first employee was tested positive to the COVID-19 on 11 April, but his last day of work dates back to 6 April. Two other workers have received a positive result on the 14th of April (last few days working on 7 and 10 April). As to the fourth employee, he learned that he had been infected by the coronavirus on April 18 (last day of work April 3). And a fifth was the 20 April (last day of work on 17 April). Finally, 14 other positive tests have been announced Friday.
On 7 April, The Sun wrote that Metro and IGA unveiled the list of grocers, where employees had been infected. In Québec, an employee has been infected by the COVID-19 at the Super C in Beauport, on the avenue North. An employee of the IGA Des Sources, on the street of the Hêtrière, at Saint-Augustin, has also contracted the virus. But none has closed its doors. The IGA Veilleux is first associated with a great banner to do so temporarily in the region. IGA already has two stores closed in the Gaspé peninsula. These are the ones to Paspébiac and New Richmond.
A message indicated the closure to customers Saturday morning.
A Photo Of The Sun, Erick Labbé
