19 family physicians in eastern ontario are asking for the mask-wearing compulsory in schools in September
A letter signed by 19 family physicians of the family health team Clarence-Rockland request the authorities to make the wearing of masks compulsory in schools during the school year in September.
Share
20 July 2020 20: 01
Share
19 family physicians in eastern ontario are asking for the mask-wearing compulsory in schools in September
Ani-Pink Deschatelets
The Right
A letter signed by 19 family physicians of the family health team Clarence-Rockland request the authorities to make the wearing of masks compulsory in schools during the school year in September.
“While you continue to engage in dialogue with the school boards, in view of the fall, we implore you to extend your policy on masks mandatory in the schools”, one can read in the letter addressed to Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, medical officer of health to the health Bureau of eastern Ontario (BSEO) and Dr. Vera Etches, chief medical officer for Ottawa public Health.
At the present time, the government of Doug Ford said that the decision to make it mandatory for the mask-wearing in schools back to school boards. The councils, for their part, say they rely on the guidelines issued by the various bureaus of health.
The 19 family physicians also indicate that such a policy introduced in the classroom would be consistent with the mandate already established by the BSEO and by Ottawa public Health, to the effect that masks are mandatory in enclosed public places for people of more than two years.
According to the said letter, the approach currently prioritized a return to full-time studies during the back-to-school brings a lot of challenges when it is a question of observance of the sanitary measures. “If class size cannot be reduced, the physical distance will be impossible. Rely solely on the hand-washing and decontaminating toys and surfaces will not be adequate, especially as we know that the COVID-19 is mainly spread through droplets suspended in the air, and that the fomites are only a small part of the transmission,” underscores the family physician.
Always according to the letter, the wearing of masks compulsory in schools would also lead to less inequity and demonstrate that effective measures are taken. “The masking universal avoids the stigma of staff and vulnerable pupils who wish to remain safe and allow their integration in the class”, also point to the family physicians.
When asked about it, Dr. Paul Roumeliotis said to have taken cognizance of the correspondence. “This is a very hot topic. We are in the process to see at what age it is appropriate to wear a mask. […] The older a child is, the more that we will put on masks [mandatory]. It is know that is what is being done with young children,” he said. “You have different models [that can follow]. Some countries have said that the [children] of the fourth year and longer wear masks, and others said no, only high school. The question is on the table,” he adds, stressing that it will respond to the letter after being reported to the provincial government to discuss potential options.