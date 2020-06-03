2.7 million private-sector jobs lost in may in the United States
Photo: David McNew Getty images Agence France-Presse
The worst has been avoided mainly because it was first re-openings of businesses, which has led to hiring.
The private companies in the United States have destroyed 2.7 million jobs in may because of the pandemic, a huge figure, but well below that of April, according to the monthly survey of the firm’s business services ADP published on Wednesday.
It is less bad than what expected by the analysts, which projected 9 million jobs destroyed. It is mostly well below the 20 million jobs lost in April.
However, “the impact of the crisis of the COVID-19 continues to weigh on companies of all sizes,” said Ahu Yildirmaz, co-director of the ADP Research Institute, quoted in the press release.
“While the job market is still reeling from the effects of the pandemic, the loss of jobs has probably peaked in April, but many States have begun to allow companies to reopen gradually,” added Mr. Yildirmaz.
In the United States, each of the 50 States that make up the country is responsible for the containment and recovery of the activity.
Half of the job losses of the past month comes from the most large companies this is to say, those with more than 1,000 employees.
It is the services sector which has paid the heaviest toll, with more than 1.9 million jobs destroyed, and, in particular, the companies in the sector of trade and transport, which have lost 826 000.
Companies manufacturing goods have lost 794 000 jobs, almost all in the manufacturing industry, according to the report.
The ADP data is seen as a barometer of the employment report to be released Friday by the ministry of labour.
The unemployment rate could have amounted to nearly 20 % in the month of may, after having climbed 14.7% in April.