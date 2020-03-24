20 years ago Shevchenko was stopped by the champion course, Juventus

Nobody believed that Lazio will be able to win back from them 9-point gap. And then a miracle happened, which was involved in a 23-year-old striker of the national team of Ukraine and eks-the captain “Spartaka” Dmitry Alenichev.

Maldini and Shevchenko vs Del Piero and Zidane

Two decades at the turn of the century – the Golden age of the Italian Serie A. For the 27th round of the 1999-2000 season Juventus suffered only one defeat (from “Lecce” in a distant fourth round) and deviationof gap from Lazio confidently topping the table. Who would have thought that Juventus, which has a couple of AC Milan’s last eight Serie a title, in the match against Milan will start to lose which seemed almost won another gold? Despite the title of the current champion, the “Milan” led by Alberto Zaccheroni, looked worse. Next to the mother of Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Costacurta and Demetrio Albertini was just beginning its ascent Andriy Shevchenko, Gennaro Gattuso and Serginho. The team was going through a transitional period, a lot of missed (34 goals in 26 rounds, which is 21 more than Juventus) and hardly stayed on the tail walked the third “inter” (then in the Champions League were only the first three).

At the same time, Juventus, led by Zinedine Zidane, Edgar Davids and returned after a serious injury Alessandro Del Piero, has not lost in the League for 22 games in a row. In fairness, absolutely invincible Juventus was not two weeks before the game on “San Siro” it was a big bit in the 1/8 finals of the UEFA Cup “Celta” (0:4). Nice to remember how the wards Carlo Ancelotti knocked out of the European Cup team Valery Karpin and Alexander Mostovoi. The king in the first minute was assisted by Claude Makelele, marked the beginning of the defeat.

Inzaghi misses on empty, Sheva ahead of van der SAR

The first half of the match proceeded fairly uneventfully. Two of the most real chance to score was the future hero of Milan, and then another striker Juventus’ Filippo Inzaghi. First, he almost turned into a goal the supply of Zidane, then ambushed a mistake Maldini, poorly gave the ball back Christian Abbiati. Made the ability to hide in the line of his offside the main feature of Superpippo beat the goalkeeper, but rushed and broke above the empty gate. This error has subsequently become fatal.

Milan responded with the slaughter time of the January rookie Jose Mari, but he was not hit from the centre penalty area after stavshego cross from Maldini. And then, just before the break, said Shevchenko, shutting the goalkeeper’s line supply Thomas Hellwege from the right flank. Brilliant goalkeeper Edwin van der SAR, for which two years in Turin have been the worst in his career (moreover, many in Italy he is considered one of the worst goalkeepers in the history of Juventus), late out of the gate and instead the ball crashed into the Ukrainian striker.

Silence Papareschi, “point” Shevchenko

At the beginning of the second half, Diego De Ascentis frankly cut down in the penalty area, Del Piero, but the referee Gianluca Papareschi shamelessly silent. This indignant outrage Juventus piled on top of the penalty area Abbiati. At the peak of career to the motor and the fearless Davids over and over again broke through defensive redoubts of others and powerfully thrashed from all positions.

He expertly lodged in fine, but substitute Darko Kovacevic prevented the score from a few metres at a worse time jumped him from behind Inzaghi. A year later, the Serb will go to Lazio and then with Karpin will drag real Sociedad to the title, which gave real Madrid only at the end of the season.

It seemed that protection “Rossoneri” crack at the seams, but at the end of the match Shevchenko received the stroke peredachu from Jose Mari and was shot down coming just six minutes ago Alessandro Birindelli. It’s already with 11-meter mark steadily lit van der SAR and the ball at different angles. Juventus did not give up, but try as he might, even one ball to win but could not.

Simeon and Alenichev also contributed to the failure of Juve

So black and white suffered defeat, which started their decline. In the next round they lost at home to the main persecutor of the “Lazio” (the only goal was scored by Diego Simeone), and in two weeks delatycki advantage almost melted. Then followed three consecutive wins, including over inter (2:1) and Fiorentina (1:0), but the final three rounds, Juventus suffered two defeats and missed out on the scudetto, which is practically kept in the hands. In the final meeting in Perugia flooded in the meaning of the last hopes for the title. By the way, to the historical victory of the local club (1:0) touched and Dmitry Alenichev, who played in that match in 63 minutes.

So the Legionnaires of the former Soviet Union Shevchenko (in that year he for the first time in his career he became the top scorers of the Serie A), Karpin, Mostovoi, Alenichev and in 2000 he left Juventus without a trophy. And AC Milan in that season finished the same in three and laid the Foundation for future victories, in three years after winning the Champions League, and another season and scudetto. Both trophies have since subjected the Rossoneri only once.

The Italian Championship-1999/2000

27-th round

“Milan” – “Juventus” – 2:0 (1:0)

Goals: Shevchenko, 45, 84, from a penalty.

Milan: Abbiati, Maldini, Fireclay, Costacurta, Sand, De Ascentis, Albertini, Guli (Fat, 90+2), Giunti (Gattuso, 72), Shevchenko (West, 90+3), Jose Mari.

Juventus: van der SAR, Montero, Ferrara (Birindelli, 78), Iuliano, Zambrotta, Davids, Tacchinardi (Kovacevic, 70), Pessotto, Zidane, Del Piero, F. Inzaghi.