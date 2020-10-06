This is how the Ecomoda designer looks 20 years later in the telenovela “Betty la fea”

20 years later: the transformation of Hugo Lombardi, the designer of “Betty la fea”

Colombian actor and comedian Julián Arango has had a long career in his professional career, today 20 years have passed since his iconic character in the soap opera ” Betty la fea” .

Hugo Lombardi is well remembered for being one of the designer characters, who came to look down on Betty, even after she became president of the company and changed her look. But he is also remembered for the weakness he felt towards Inesita who helped Betty with everything.

This character was hated for the contempt he expressed to Betty , but his criticisms and comments were what made Beatríz more tolerant of this type of abuse. Julián Arango in real life had a relationship and marriage with Ana María Orozco, the actress who gave life to ” Betty la fea” .

The Colombian actor began his career in 1995 participating in the soap opera “Difficult Times ” then he acted in “Dog love” and achieved fame in “Betty la fea” , followed by novels such as “El inutil” , “Los tacones de Eva “,” The cartel “,” The Departed “ , and in the Netflix series ” Narco “ where he plays Orlando Henao.

Many people were surprised to see the change of the famous actor since the beginning of his career, where he has played numerous characters with different styles and personalities, highlighting the talent that the great actor possesses.