2020 Hyundai Accent goes on the market: the well-Known prices and specifications
In India, the model is known as Hyundai Verna.
The Indian market, an updated Hyundai Accent 2020 model year. The cost of a sedan starts from $ 12 to $ 400. For this amount the client will receive the cheapest petrol version with 1.5 motor and “mechanics”. Top “Accent” will cost $ 20,000 – this sedan is equipped with 1.5 liter turbo diesel and automatic transmission. There are 11 trim levels.
The restyled Hyundai Verna/Accent 2020 is available in several body colors: “Titanium gray”, “Fire red”, “Starry night,” “Ghost black”, “Polar white” and “Tifone Silver”. The sedan received a refreshed design that make it more sporty and stylish.
Particularly noteworthy is the sporty front bumper, a more aggressive grille of the cascade type, modified air intake, new fog lights and a more “sharp” led headlights. “Shod” Hyundai Accent 2020 16-inch alloy wheels and at the rear of present sports bumper with faux diffuser and led lights.
The interior of the sedan is also quite attractive – here is a digital instrument panel consisting of a monochrome speedometer and tachometer and 4.2-inch colour screen. Also “Accent” got an 8-inch touchscreen display infotainment system.
Hyundai offers the Verna/Accent 2020 with three engines and three transmissions: a 1.5-liter “aspirated” produces 113 HP and is combined with a 6-manual transmission and CVT; 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine produces 118 HP and works with a 7-speed “robot”; 1.5-litre turbodiesel engine generates a power of 113 HP along with 6-speed “automatic” or “mechanics”.