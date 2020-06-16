21 new deaths of the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

The Fleurdelysée at half-mast over the parliament of Québec

June 16, 2020 12h08

The canadian Press

MONTREAL – The balance sheet of the pandemic coronavirus has increased to 27 loss of life Tuesday in Quebec, for a total of 5269 dead.

Twenty-one deaths have been recorded from Monday to Tuesday, and six others before the 8 June.

The most recent data reported 92 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected to 54 146.

The number of hospitalizations has dropped to 718, a decline of 53, and there were 77 people in the icu, a decrease of 5.

Forty-infections are added in the Montreal region, for a total of 26 757, ten in Laval (5686), both in the Lanaudière region (4132), fifteen in the Laurentians (3201), and eighteen in the Montérégie region (7628).

To DISCOVER : the detailed map of The Covid-19 prepared by Benoît Lalonde, head of practical work and research in the Department of geography, and Stéfano Biondo, cartothécaire at the Centre GéoStat of the Library, Université Laval

Le Soleil

