21 new deaths of the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours
The Fleurdelysée at half-mast over the parliament of Québec
June 16, 2020 12h08
The canadian Press
MONTREAL – The balance sheet of the pandemic coronavirus has increased to 27 loss of life Tuesday in Quebec, for a total of 5269 dead.
Twenty-one deaths have been recorded from Monday to Tuesday, and six others before the 8 June.
The most recent data reported 92 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected to 54 146.
The number of hospitalizations has dropped to 718, a decline of 53, and there were 77 people in the icu, a decrease of 5.
Forty-infections are added in the Montreal region, for a total of 26 757, ten in Laval (5686), both in the Lanaudière region (4132), fifteen in the Laurentians (3201), and eighteen in the Montérégie region (7628).
