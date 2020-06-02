$ 250 Million more for the culture and an encouraging assessment [VIDEO]
François Legault speaks with Sophie Prégent, president of the Union of artists, the conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Luc Fortin, president of the Guild of musicians and musicians of Quebec and its minister of Culture and Communications, Nathalie Roy.
Share
June 1, 2020 12h54
Updated at 18h03
Share
$ 250 Million more for the culture and an encouraging assessment [VIDEO]
Olivier Bossé
The Sun
Quebec injects $ 250 million more to allow the artists to resume the job and hopes to reopen the theaters, cinemas and theatres by the 24th of June.
François Legault and his minister of Culture and Communications, Nathalie Roy, unveiled a stimulus package of $ 400 million for the arts and culture. The announcement was held Monday, during the press briefing daily from 13h, this time held at the Place des Arts in Montreal.
Of this amount, $ 150 million are “adjustment of the budget” and $ 250 million of “new money, in addition to the budgets already announced,” said the prime minister. “And I don’t know if I should say this, but if there is not enough, we will look at that!” added Mr. Legault.
Of $ 400 million, ” $ 109 million already being spent through agencies, but the rest will be according to the calls for tenders managed by the SODEC,” says Mr. Legault. Who has asked the Société de développement des entreprises culturelles (SODEC) “to do more quickly than usual” in the allocation of the amounts.
Close to $ 300 million now available for all kinds of recordings, television shows — “as District 31, “said Mr. Legault —, films, shows, projects of writers. These are 289.2 million $ are distributed as follows :
– 91,5 M $ : cinema and television
– 71,9 M $ : businesses and cultural organizations that have been forced to close during the pandemic
– 50,9 M $ : the art of the stage
– The 33.5 M $ : music
– $14 Million : digital
– $13 Million : advertising and promotion
– $6.5 Million : artists and writers
– $5.9 Million : festivals and events
– $2.2 Million : to document the effects of the pandemic on the cultural milieu, and support real estate projects and acquisitions of equipment of a smaller scale
Objective: To Saint-Jean-Baptiste
The minister Roy also revealed that the June 8, or Monday next, the industry of audiovisual production will be able to resume its activities, following the instructions of the public Health and the guide produced by the standards Commission, equity, health and safety in the workplace (CNESST).
The work continues with a view of the déconfinement of other cultural sectors. Ms. Roy hopes to reopen the venues before the national day”.
“We are doing everything to be able to start over on the Saint-Jean-Baptiste, but we don’t want our artists to get sick. But it’s still important to recharge the batteries in function of what will come later,” said the national director of public health, Dr. Horacio Arruda, praising yet the benefits of art on mental health.
To DISCOVER : the detailed map of The Covid-19 prepared by Benoît Lalonde, head of practical work and research in the Department of geography, and Stéfano Biondo, cartothécaire at the Centre GéoStat of the Library, Université Laval
This announcement was made in the presence of Sophie Prégent, president of the Union of artists, the conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin and Luc Fortin, president of the Guild of musicians and of the musicians of Québec, sitting in the room.
As usual, Dr. Arruda and the minister of Health and social Services, Danielle McCann, were at the head table alongside Mr. Legault and Ms. Roy.
Of racism, but not systemic
Mr. Legault has also had to answer questions about the events that occurred during the weekend in Montreal to denounce the death of George Floyd, black man killed by a police officer in Minneapolis, a week ago.
The prime minister supports the Quebecers took to the streets in a peaceful way, but denounces the breaking and the looting caused by a minority. The latter will have to suffer the legal consequences” of their actions, said Mr. Legault.
If he admits some racism within police forces in quebec and that a form of discrimination can be exercised, Mr. Legault continues to believe that it doesn’t deal with the systemic racism in Quebec. As he had already said in the past. “There is no system of discrimination. It is a vocal minority very small [among the police] that a result of the discrimination in Quebec”, says the prime minister.
20 new deaths, 295 cases of more
The data of the day for the COVID-19 show a cleared up. With 20 new deaths reported Monday, it was the lowest number since April 4, while the cumulative total was 94 deaths. Almost two months later, there were almost 50 times more than died of the coronavirus in Quebec-4661.
The figure of 20 is not final for the day, as was again demonstrated by the update of the end of the month to Sunday, which added 202 dead at the counter.
For confirmed cases, the 295 added on Monday, were also the smallest addition daily since the 23rd of march. New cases were down for a fourth day in a row. Quebec has 51 354 cases of SARS-CoV-2.