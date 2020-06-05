26 new deaths of the COVID-19 in Quebec
The Fleurdelysée in bern fleet above the parliament of Québec
Share
June 4, 2020 11h46
Updated at 14h17
Share
26 new deaths of the COVID-19 in Quebec
The canadian Press
MONTREAL – Twenty-six lives have been mowed by the coronavirus in the past 24 hours in Quebec, has announced on Thursday.
This is in addition to the 65 deaths that occurred prior to may 28, which leads to a total of 4885 deaths.
There were 259 new cases, for a total of 52 143.
The number of hospitalizations plunged 65, 1076, and twelve less people were in the intensive care unit, or 146.
There were 112 infections in the region of Montréal, for a total of 25 900. The balance sheet was 5529 case in Laval and 7129 in the Montérégie region.
To DISCOVER : the detailed map of The Covid-19 prepared by Benoît Lalonde, head of practical work and research in the Department of geography, and Stéfano Biondo, cartothécaire at the Centre GéoStat of the Library, Université Laval