27 new deaths COVID-19 in Quebec
April 6, 2020
Photo: Jacques Boissinot The canadian Press
The national director of public Health, Horacio Arruda, and the prime minister François Legault
The highlights of the day
– 636 new people reported as positive, for a total of 8580 confirmed cases
– 533 people are hospitalized
– 27 new deaths, for a total of 121
The equipment inventory for the health system are a little improved, ” said prime minister François Legault. Quebec has enough gloves for 14 days and N95 masks for 15 days. The blouses, however, might miss out after six days.
The minister of Labour, Jean Boulet, will also be announcing later this afternoon a programme to help businesses and maintaining employment for the workers.
Other details will follow.