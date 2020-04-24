2Frères in formula ciné-parc Rimouski and Matane
The duo 2Frères will show in Rimouski and Matane in formula ciné-parc.
22 April 2020 22h31
2Frères in formula ciné-parc Rimouski and Matane
Johanne Fournier
Special Collaboration
MATANE – Anxious to avoid large gatherings to prevent the spread of the COVID-19, but at the same time sad to have had to cancel their festivals and large outdoor events, the organisers of Major Festivals Telus Rimouski and Aeolus music from Matane have used ingenuity to provide a little happiness to people. They will on 11 and 12 July, a show of the duo 2Frères in formula ciné-parc.
“The goal is to put a smile in the face of people who will not be able to see shows and to create a precedent,” explains the director-general of the two events, Sébastien Noël. It was sad to cancel the Big Holidays Telus and Aeolus music, but it includes so much the situation. It was really in agreement with the decision of the government. It would have been unthinkable to do these two events there this summer. We revirés edge and said that he had to be creative!”
According to Mr. Christmas, the ambition is not to arrange a performance at any price, but more to find a way to help the community of Matane and Rimouski. The initial idea was to place two giant screens and broadcast a montage composed of extracts from live performances of artists from quebec who had been presented at Major Festivals Telus, and Aeolus music in the last ten years.
“It was supposed to be the group 2Frères, this year, said Sébastien Noël. We had not announced prior to the pandemic.” However, the promoters have spoken with two members of the group, Sonny and Erik Caouette, to study together a way to offer something to the public. “We had the same ideas, but we never knew,” he says. Within 48 hours, we signed contracts with them.”
Free shows by random draw
Only the vehicles of persons who have won, after having participated in a random draw conducted in the framework of a competition that will take place on the social networks, will be allowed in the parking lot of the drive-ins. The places of performances will be announced at a later date. Sponsored by Telus, the two events will be presented free of charge. In exchange, the public will need to donate non-perishable food items at the entrance to the site. These will be then distributed to the food banks of Rimouski and Matane. “It also wants to provide parking spaces to restaurant owners so that they can make prints and to invite the people to consume locally”, adds the organizer. Those who have not earned their pass will be able to see the show that will be broadcast live on the channel maCommunauté Telus.
Sébastien Noël
“This is our way to do our part in this time of crisis and, at the same time, to create happiness,” said Mr. Christmas. It is a moment that will be unique because we will never be that!” During the show, the sponsor promises to provide the animation and prints. “We could even have people on roller skates that are going to serve the popcorn to the car, depending on the rules that will be in place in the month of July, plan. It also wants to encourage local businesses.”
The other event?
Sébastien Noël and his team do not rule out the possibility of holding another event in August. But for now, they prefer to be wise and to do things step by step. According to Mr. Christmas, the concept of the show the duo 2Frères in formula ciné-parc is really very simple. It is only to have a small stage for the two musicians. “They are not five, they are both launched by the promoter. They do not need to full of technicians not more. With the rules we have today, we could do the show tomorrow! By the month of July, the rules will probably lighten. In any case, we hope! When the system will be in place, it will not prevent us from doing many night!”
In the wake of the City of Quebec, which wants to put up three drive-ins free, Sébastien Christmas hope the idea can “snowball” to put the arts industry in québec on the rails. “Everything is canceled,” he recalls. The festivals, the organisers, technicians, artists, we are all a big family and we are all in the same boat!”