2POPODCAST a new project Potap and Positive
April 2, 2020 | Enterteiment | No Comments|
Artists call Montico, comment on social networks Lesya Nikityuk, Jamala, Alyona Alyona and the other stars in the first edition of the show.
2PO — the two popular artists Potap and Positive has launched a new digital – format 2POPODCAST.
The format of the podcast, the two friends discuss serious and non-serious topics, looking at them through the prism of show business:
“Friends have been asked to make our talks and discussions to the outside world, which we have done in these difficult times. Every Wednesday we will raise interesting questions, communicate online and offline with the heroes of our time, representatives of show business, and just have a good time together”, – says Potap and Positive.