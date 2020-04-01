38-year-old Jessica Alba showed the figure of a girl in new video
The figure of Jessica Alba has always been envy. But what is strange: the years go by and Hollywood actress, it seems, only prettier.
Think Jessica Alba knows a secret unknown to everyone else. How else to explain that in the age of 38 she looks like a girl? Even Hobbies Hollywood actress youth: for example, Jessica vengeance shoots video for social networks TikTok.
In one of these movies Alba once again demonstrated a perfect figure. Dressed in costume for yoga, the actress danced a funny dance.
Often Jessica is involved in the process their daughters honor Marie and haven garner. It is funny. And of the figure of the actress is still a sight to behold.
Got another workout in-trying to make the most of staying home … not gonna front, today was a bit of struggle, but we ended on a high note #momanddaughter #workout #stayhome #stayhealthy #staystrong
It is clear that a great body and a youthful appearance — the result of constant work on oneself. Here and sports, and proper nutrition, and healthy habits. Alba not only be verified over the years the rules, but happy to share them — for example, in his book “Sincere beauty”. Read?