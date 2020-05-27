39 military infected in des CHSLD du Québec and the Ontario
The military reinforcement in a CHSLD in Saint-Lambert, in the region of Montreal, on the 30th of April last
May 26, 2020 9h12
Updated at 15: 34
The canadian Press
OTTAWA – The prime minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that the military would continue to lend a hand in centres, long-term care in Quebec and Ontario, when it was revealed that the 39 members of the canadian Forces have contracted the COVID-19. There were 28 there, less than a week.
Out of the 39 military patients, 24 were in facilities in Quebec and 15 in Ontario.
Mr. Trudeau reiterated on Tuesday that the premiers of Quebec and Ontario had both requested the army to extend their deployment in the accommodation centres – and it account access to their query.
Military personnel have been deployed in homes, long-term care of these two provinces to support health-care staff overwhelmed by the many cases of the infectious disease. The employees could not meet the needs of residents because of all the protection measures they must take, or so they had to leave the job because they themselves were sick.
A large part of their tasks are related to the power of residents and the removal and maintenance of the equipment.
When the army began to report the number of positive cases, it has indicated that it would update the figures every two weeks; it has been revised since this plan to draw up a new balance sheet every day.