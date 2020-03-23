4 the myth of the coronavirus, which should not believe

Amid growing about the coronavirus pandemic panic, the disease is cluttered with a large number of rumors and myths.

Experts urge not to believe in this four.

There is a vaccine



Unfortunately, so far, the vaccine against the new coronavirus is not. Already several pharmaceutical companies are designing, but to wait for her before a year and a half is not worth it. The vaccine must go through three phases of testing before it will be allowed to use for the population.

The virus can be sent by mail

The coronavirus is transmitted mainly by airborne droplets. Even if he will be on the product or box, two or three-day delivery, it is sufficient for his death.

The mask protects against contamination

Protective masks are important for the sick to prevent the spread of the disease. As a preventive measure where effective is washing your hands often.

Mosquitoes can transmit the virus

According to who, at the moment there is no evidence that a new virus can spread parasites.