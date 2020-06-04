40 artists united in a show of national day
Pierre Lapointe, Ariane Moffat will be together again at the animation of the national Holiday.
June 4, 2020 13: 13
Anne-Marie Gravel
The Daily
The COVID-19 will not prevent the Québec to emphasize its national day. Forty artists will join their voices in a grand spectacle that will be presented on the ota channels simultaneously, on June 23.
The celebration, entitled Quebec to the unison will take the form of a grand spectacle where dozens of artists will interpret classics of quebec song as well as their own titles. The show will be filmed at the Amphitheatre Cogeco in Trois-Rivières in compliance with the sanitary rules.
The duo composed of Pierre Lapointe and Ariane Moffat will return to the animation. They will be surrounded by artists of all generations and of all walks of life. Patrice Michaud, Lara Fabian, Michel Rivard, Marie-Mai, Louis-Jean Cormier, Richard Séguin and Coeur de pirate are among those. They will provide numbers that will pay tribute to the resilience of Québec.
The Vincent Vallières, Alexandra Stréliski, Hubert Lenoir soeurs Boulay, SOMMM, Fouki, The Three Agreements, Roch Voisine, Paul Piché and Diane Dufresne will also be of the party.
As for the speech, patriotic that will be delivered in the form of storytelling, slam and songs, it has been entrusted to Fred Pellerin, Elisapie, David Goudreault and Christine Beaulieu.
Four singers, 14 musicians, three symphony orchestras, two choirs virtual, an artist of the cirque Eloize and the dance troop District 5 will also be the show where the staging, the art direction and implementation have been entrusted to Jean-François Blais, and the musical direction of Jean-Benoît Health.
The show will be broadcast on the 23rd of June from 20h, over the airwaves of Télé-Québec, TVA, Radio-Canada and V.