405 000 $ to FLIP Factory, even without representations
May 21, 2020 9h12
Baptiste Ricard-Châtelain
The Sun
The summer outdoor performances of the circus show Feria of FLIP Fabrique, near the amphitheatre of Quebec, have been cancelled. The troop will receive a bit more of $ 405,000 this year.
The city hall of Quebec argues that this payment will help preserve the project that will be back in a year, crisis of the COVID-19 requires. “In order to ensure the continuity of the event in 2021, it is important to confirm as early as now, the financial support of the City for 2020 and 2021”, we learn in a municipal document recently released.
Without representations, without spectators, an amount of 405 405 $ is paid now. The municipality also guarantees a payment of 1.67 million $ next year, for a total of more than $2 million.
“For this event originally planned in 2020, but reported in the context of a pandemic, this agreement runs for two years, thus completing the creation in 2020, but to achieve production in 2021.”
In the document handed to the elected, added : “following the success of the show circus, presented since 2015, the City of Québec wishes to maintain, in the summer, a show circassian free on the territory of the city of Quebec. The presentation of the show at the Jean-Béliveau in 2019 has enabled citizens to take ownership of this new space by discovering a production entirely renewed. The location on the site of the Jean-Béliveau helped to make the show more accessible to a greater number of spectators.”
“The show consisted of about eight numbers, will be of a total duration of 55 minutes, which is free and open to all. His presentation will be around 20 h according to the period of the summer. 42 performances are scheduled in the course of which eighteen artists will evolve on a musical performance live, as in the previous editions. Seventy-five percent of the artists or team members will be residents of the city of Quebec.
Rising costs
Note that the value of the contract of FLIP Fabrique with the City of Quebec has made a significant jump in 2019 when the artists have done their suitcases. Since the Agora du Vieux-Port, they have migrated to ExpoCité.
Paid around $ 1 million in the previous two years, the circus company has obtained more than $ 2 million. Why ? “With the move of the show in 2019 from the Agora to the Place Jean-Béliveau, the City announced the increase in the number of performances, from 24 to 42, which explains the increase in the annual cost of realization of the show by FLIP Fabrique between 2018 and 2019”, provides us with the answer to the spokesperson for the municipal, David O’brien.