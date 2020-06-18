42 new death of the COVID-19 in Quebec
The Fleurdelysé at half-mast over the parliament of Québec
June 18, 2020 11: 34
The canadian Press
MONTREAL – The balance sheet of the pandemic coronavirus has increased to 42 loss of life in Quebec city on Thursday, bringing the total balance to 5340 dead.
Eleven deaths occurred from Wednesday to Thursday, and 31 before the 10th of June.
There were 120 infections compared to Wednesday, for a total of 54 383.
The number of hospitalizations had slipped to 53, at 637, and seven people were treated on the intensive care unit, or 65.
There were 58 more cases in the Montreal region, for a total of 26,873. The balance sheet was 5702 cases in Laval and 7670 in the Montérégie region.
To DISCOVER : the detailed map of The COVID-19 prepared by Benoît Lalonde, head of practical work and research in the Department of geography, and Stéfano Biondo, cartothécaire at the Centre GéoStat of the Library, Université Laval