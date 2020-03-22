43-year-old Reese Witherspoon looks exactly like in 20 years

43-year-old Reese Witherspoon does not seem to change over the years.

The actress gave this new photos confirmation.

Now the star is preparing to shoot a new season of the television series “everywhere And smoldering fires.”

In the story of the events unfolding in the 90-ies. To better experience in atmophere, the actress has decided to examine the logs of those years.

The choice fell on Reese issue of Seventeen, the cover of which depicted herself. The actress was holding the magazine while the stylist was doing her hair.

Fans were surprised to find that Reese almost has not changed in 23 years.

“I think you never grow up” “Yeah you look exactly the same! Did you even change?”, “You still look 17” — these compliments followers filled the post of the actress on Instagram.