45-year-old Victoria Beckham flashed her slender legs in mini dress
The designer starred in a new photo shoot.
Victoria and David Beckham take an active part in the fight against the coronavirus: the star family along with other celebrities participated in the campaign, which urged people to stay home and maintain the quarantine, in addition, the designer participated in the flashmob in support of health care workers…
Moreover, Victoria wasn’t sure whether to share Instagram shots in the April issue of the Mexican Vogue, the cover of which appeared. According to Beckham, the pictures were taken before the pandemic coronavirus, and now “another reality”.
However, footage from the photoshoot Victoria did shared. The cover star appeared in the dramatic black mini dress in a seductive pose, revealing her beneficial shapely legs.
“I am hesitant to publish these photos or not… This cover was made in a time that now seems like another reality. A few months ago I spent a fun watch with the most incredible team on shooting in new York. I hope that our creative industry will continue to fulfill its mission, allowing you to briefly escape from reality and be inspired. Memories of this shoot fills me with joy, so I decided to share snapshots”, – wrote Beckham.