45-year-old Victoria Beckham has decided to abandon make-up on the quarantine
The singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, together with his family decided to isolate themselves. At the time of the quarantine, the British celebrity wanted to take a break from makeup.
On his page on the social network Instagram, the 45-year-old wife of footballer David Beckham published an honest selfie, which she sealed with no makeup on my face. The company photo she made her dog.
View this post on Instagram
Even our pets feel unsettled x Let’s take the time to show them love too x We love u Fig xxx What are u doing to make ur pets feel loved??
A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on
In the caption to the picture of Victoria noted how important it is to give the animal love in this difficult period.
Fans appreciated the picture of 45-year-old Beckham without makeup, and also noted her natural beauty without makeup.
“Still so young and pretty even without makeup”, “teenage Girl”, “Your skin looks amazing”, “Wonderful natural photos”, “Natural beauty,” he admired the fans in the comments.