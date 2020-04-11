48 deaths of more than COVID-19 in Quebec
Photo: Jacques Boissinot The canadian Press
The prime minister François Legault
There are now 12 292 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Québec, 615 more than yesterday. 48 people died, for a total of 289.
31 people died at the residence Herron, Dorval, since the 13th of last march, triggering an investigation by the department of Health. At least five of them are dead COVID-19.
NURSING homes private non-subsidized will be visited by the authorities, announced on Saturday that the prime minister François Legault.
The prime minister François Legault, who had to give Saturday a respite, has finally participated in the daily press conference after provoking an outcry on social networks by referring to the scenario of a class return by 4 may.
He was at the side of the minister of Health, Danielle McCann, and the national director of public health, Horacio Arruda.
Friday, MESSRS. Legault and Arruda had explained that children are less at risk of having complications related to the coronavirus and that they could participate in the natural immunisation of the population.
Saturday morning, a petition asking that the day care centres and schools will remain closed until September had already raised close to 135 000 digital signatures.
The online petition asserts that “the lives of children and adolescents” would be put “in danger” by such a measurement of déconfinement.