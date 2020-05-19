48 hours to cross the border to New Brunswick to attend a funeral
Rodrigue Guitard had an orchard each year attracting thousands of gatherers of the fruit.
May 18, 2020 18h35
48 hours to cross the border to New Brunswick to attend a funeral
POINTE-À-LA-CROIX – A family of Pointe-à-la-Croix, Gaspésie, had to wait two days before getting the green light from the government of New Brunswick in order to bury a relative, Rodrigue Guitard, who died on 5 march of a brain tumor.
The funeral of Mr. Guitard was intended to 14h Friday in Campbellton, New Brunswick, a town that is separate from Pointe-à-la-Croix by a bridge over the Restigouche river. Mr. Guitard was a native of New Brunswick, although established in the Gaspé peninsula for over 30 years.
“The funeral home had sent us an e-mail to tell us that it was going to take place at 14h. So we had the proof that it is there that the ceremony was scheduled. It was thought that there would be no problem to pass the bridge and we make it. Arriving at the checkpoint, the officer told us : “it is necessary that I call to Fredericton to get the authorization.” At 3 o’clock (15h), it was always negative. We couldn’t go,” says Michel Goudreau, brother-in-law of Rodrigue Guitard.
The family Goudreau-Guitard was convinced that a funeral planned by a funeral home nearly two and a half months after the death met the criteria established by the government of New Brunswick.
“We were certain that a burial entered on humanitarian grounds. Rodrigue was of baha’i faith and he was not embalmed. It was in the mass grave in the last two months. The weather was a factor. I made a sort of “sit in” on the bridge in order to manifest the next outrage of this decision. We were going to abide by the rules of gathering at the cemetery. We had planned six people, and it can be ten, in New Brunswick,” says Michel Goudreau.
The family has not obtained the green light on Sunday for the burial of Mr. Guitard, a citizen well known, particularly because he had an orchard each year attracting thousands of gatherers of the fruit.
“The problem at the checkpoint, is that the agents who make the interception, have no power. If it is complicated, they rely on to Fredericton. It has no meaning. I have written to the prime minister Blaine Higgs. I demand an apology. The people of the west of the MRC d’avignon, should present proof of residence to pass on the bridge. The communities of the Gaspé and New Brunswick are highly integrated in the region,” says Michel Goudreau.
There have been several incidents and misunderstandings from that post controls have been erected, two months ago, between the Gaspé peninsula and New Brunswick. Monday afternoon, about 400 citizens of the two sides of the Restigouche river were on the interprovincial bridge J. C. Van Horne in order to claim more coherence and humanity in the standards governing the movement.