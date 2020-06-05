4935-related deaths COVID-19 in Quebec

| June 5, 2020 | Politic | No Comments

4935 décès liés à la COVID-19 au Québec

Photo: Ryan Remiorz Archives The canadian Press
Passers-by stroll in Old Montreal, whereas the déconfinement is ongoing in Quebec.

The highlights of the day

  • In Quebec, 52 398 people have contracted the COVID-19 to date (+259).
  • Among them, there are 50 new deaths, for a total of 4935 victims.
  • 1030 people are hospitalized, of which 131 to the intensive care unit.

The prime minister François Legault held a press conference live from the eastern Townships to 15: 30.

Other details will follow.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *