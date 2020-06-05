4935-related deaths COVID-19 in Quebec
Photo: Ryan Remiorz Archives The canadian Press
Passers-by stroll in Old Montreal, whereas the déconfinement is ongoing in Quebec.
The highlights of the day
- In Quebec, 52 398 people have contracted the COVID-19 to date (+259).
- Among them, there are 50 new deaths, for a total of 4935 victims.
- 1030 people are hospitalized, of which 131 to the intensive care unit.
The prime minister François Legault held a press conference live from the eastern Townships to 15: 30.
