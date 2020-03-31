5 diseases caused by dirty water
Consumption of raw or dirty water can trigger several serious diseases. They need to know to be more careful to quench their thirst.
Diarrhea. The most common disease caused by dirty water. The reason there are breeding in dirty water viruses. However, diarrhea can cause bacteria and parasites, are also living in this liquid.
Cholera. Distributed by the bacteria Vibrio cholerae, which are found in dirty water. Be transmitted through water or food, which hit the particles of feces. Cholera epidemics often occur in poor countries of Asia and Africa.
Hepatitis A. Infectious disease that affects the liver. Spread through either direct contact with infected and patients, or after drinking dirty water that contains residues of faeces.
Typhoid fever. Once the epidemic of this disease carried off in Russia, hundreds of thousands of people. Typhoid is spread by bacteria called Salmonella typhi. Transmitted by contaminated food or water.
Malaria. Is transferred by female mosquitoes, which quench the thirst in polluted sources. Symptoms of malaria include fever, headaches and chills. In severe cases, malaria can lead to such complications as pneumonia, severe anaemia, coma and death, writes The Health Site.