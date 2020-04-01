5 home remedies against dysmenorrhea
Dysmenorrhea cyclic pathological process, which in the days of menstruation appear pronounced pain in the lower abdomen. With her face millions of women to try some natural remedies.
Eat pineapples. Pineapples do wonders with this problem. It is a popular natural remedy for dysmenorrhea. In pineapple contains bromelain – an enzyme that softens the lining of the uterus and regulate contractions.
Papaya. Another exotic fruit to help make menstruation less painful and more regular. It enables muscle fibers to contract in the uterus. You can eat papaya in its natural form or as juice. But do not remove the peel as it contains valuable components.
Turmeric. One of the best herbal medicines – a natural remedy against dysmenorrhea. Has anti-inflammatory and antispasticski impact, not only adjusting period, but eliminating the pain. Add a spoonful of turmeric in milk or honey.
Yoga and meditation. In addition to positive effects on in shape and getting rid of emotional problems and stress, yoga and meditation can restore balance to the hormonal cycle. Be sure to try these methods, which have proved their effectiveness.
Aloe Vera. Has natural properties that help to establish a regular menstruation. But do not use this herb if you already started your period. Extract the gel from Aloe Vera leaves and mix with one teaspoon of honey. Drink daily before Breakfast, writes The Health Site.