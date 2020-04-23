5 myths about the Covid-19 and social distancing
March 29, 2020 4: 00
Share
5 myths about the Covid-19 and social distancing
Gabrielle Brassard-Lecours
Agence Science-Presse
The Detector rumors
Agence Science-Presse
Share
DETECTOR RUMORS / The concept of social distancing, the practice recommended by the health authorities to slow the spread of a contagious disease, is it well understood ? The Detector of rumors has spotted 5 myths.
1. The social distancing applies only to seniors and people at risk ? False
The goal is certainly to protect the most vulnerable people, by slowing down the transmission of the virus, but everyone can be infected, and therefore, transmit the virus. It is away from areas populated (especially interiors) that it contributes to slowing the spread, by reducing the contacts, avoiding people who cough and putting them in quarantine if you have symptoms. All of these measures help to smooth out the famous curve of the number of new cases daily.
2. If you practice enough, social distancing, we will see the results immediately ? False
Social distancing is also encouraged to avoid cluttering up the health system. In China, the radical measures that have been taken for nearly two months for people to isolate themselves, have only recently begun to be lightened. There, even with these severe restrictions, the admissions in the hospitals and intensive care had continued to grow for weeks. The reason being that the contagion, whatever we do, is now circulating and it may take weeks before a person, who is infected without knowing it, become sick to the point of needing care.
3. Social distancing during a little more than a month could stop the epidemic of permanent way? We don’t know
If it is true that measures of social distancing to be effective contribute to the decline of the virus in a city or a region, it will still be present. The history of quarantine shows that when the social distancing to work, cases of infection are decreasing, but that when the measures are reduced, they can reappear in large numbers. This suggests that this practice should be put in place over a long period of time.
4. Only persons tested positive for the Covid-19 should be isolated ? False
In the United States, the number of screening tests is very far insufficient. In Quebec, some wonder if it is sufficient. With the season more warm approach and the decrease in the number of people with flu or colds, it will be easier to detect the Covid-19 in people with respiratory infections. This is why, in the meantime, it advises people, particularly those who are sick, stay home as possible.
5. All human interaction needs to be stopped ? False
“Distancing physics” would probably be a more appropriate term than “social distancing”, because the objective is the physical separation of individuals, not one that is emotional, explained in the USA Today, Marc Lipsitch, and Joseph Allen, respectively, professor of epidemiology and director of the Healthy Buildings, both at the School of public health, Harvard University.
This means that you must stop doing races that are not urgent, and exits in bars or restaurants. But that doesn’t mean to put an end to conversations with the neighbor in the street or to cease jogging with a friend. “Distancing physical” may, for example, want to say to replace home visits by the telephone or through social media. It is necessary to keep a minimum of functioning in society, and preserve our mental and physical health.
Marc Lipsitch and Joseph Allen were both inspired these myths.