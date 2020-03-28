5 non-obvious symptoms of the coronavirus, which should not be ignored
In addition to the symptoms of coronavirus, which are popular, there are several not so obvious. But they also should not be ignored.
Concerned not only because of dry cough, high temperature and pain all over the body. There are 5 accompanying signs suggesting that was infected with a new type of coronavirus. This list appeared on the basis of the data of medical examinations and complaints of recovered patients, says Joinfo.com.
1. The sense of smell
If the sense of smell was weakened and dulled taste buds, coupled with other symptoms, there is the possibility of infection. Although mild symptoms, it is a reason to think about isolation.
However, loss of smell and taste are characteristic for mild forms of ischemic heart disease, so consult with your doctor still need.
2. Not passing fatigue
The second symptom is a feeling of complete exhaustion, which is also typical for conventional flu or a cold. Mental fatigue though is not included in the official list of the signs of infection Covid-19, some patients complained of a similar condition.
3. Loss of appetite
Also an indirect sign of coronavirus infection. The person absolutely does not want to eat, even if he spent several days in bed with very high fever, slight cough and pain in the back. Appetite is completely absent.
4. Abdominal pain
Infected with coronavirus may experience sudden pain in the abdomen. According to research by American gastroenterologists, there is a relationship between Covid-19 and the digestive system: almost 49 percent of cases in Hubei province complained of pain and disorder of the gastrointestinal tract.
5. Bloodshot eyes
About the same as in allergic reactions, in cases of redden and get itchy eyes. But if other reasons for this unpleasant phenomenon do not exist, bloodshot eyes can indicate infection of coronavirus.