5 simple ways to slow down aging that you can apply now
Aging is seen by many people as a frightening phenomenon, is undesirable. Slow it down is quite real. You can follow the following methods direct today.
Good digestion
Proper operation of the gastrointestinal tract will help to get the body all the essential nutrients, minerals and vitamins. The failure of one organ can lead to dire consequences, including aging. Digestive health depends on nutrition. Abandoning chips, fast food, chocolate bars, fruit juices, other harmful products, you can slow the aging gastrointestinal tract and the whole body. To maintain the health will allow the green vegetables, fruits, fresh greens, cereals, whole grain bread, seafood, fish, vegetable oils, nuts, lean meat and poultry.
Drinking regime
About 2 liters of water a person every day. If you reduce the amount of fluid intake, skin condition deteriorates, reduce the muscle tone. Water scarcity contributes to obesity, hemorrhoids, varicose veins, hypertension, causes problems with the menstrual cycle. Each disease factor of premature aging.
Quality sleep
You need to sleep for relaxation for the brain, senses. Fragmented sleep, insomnia exacerbate the situation. Accumulate physical, mental fatigue, neurosis, depression, decreased immunity. The failure mode of the day affects the skin, causing aging. Slow it down by using the proper sleep.
Good environment
Staying in regions with clear air allows you slow down the aging process. Of course, this is not available to everyone. Not lucky to be born where a great environment? Spend more time in nature, walk in the evenings in the Park, go to the woods for the weekend. You also need to observe the favourable climate at home, in the office. Follow the temperature and humidity in the room ventilate, grow plants.
Saturation with vitamins
Vitamins will help to slow down aging. The main thing to be careful in these matters. A time when the world was raging beriberi, passed. Now you can build your diet so that the diet had a lot of vitamins – fruits, vegetables, nuts are freely available. The intake of synthetic vitamins require a prescription, the relevant surveys. It is also known that natural vitamins are better, so synthetic may be simply useless. Especially salad, fresh Apple or berries are much more flavorful and obviously more useful.